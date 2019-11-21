Ray J Addresses Family Drama After Princess Love Claims He 'Stranded' Her

Exclusive Details TMZ.com

Ray J is opening up about the recent drama with his pregnant wife -- he denies her claim he left her and their daughter "stranded," and expresses disappointment that she aired her grievances on social media ... of course, he's saying all this on social media.

As you know ... Princess Love recently blasted Ray J online, claiming he left her high and dry in Vegas and blocked her from calling. He also apparently blocked her on Instagram.

But, in a video posted to IG, Ray says he's confused about how he could have "stranded' her and their girl, Melody, if they never left the pad they were staying at in the first place.

He goes on to direct comments at Princess Love about it not being cool to take their argument to social media ... and says they need to embrace and love each other during the tough times, especially with another child arriving soon.

As for what sparked the debacle ... sources close to Ray J tell us he traveled to Vegas on a business trip and his wife and daughter came too, but while they were there some issues that had been building up exploded.

We're told they got into an argument over how much he's working with her being 8 1/2 months pregnant -- and he didn't want to deal with the fight so he left and got his own hotel room.

Ray J's adamant he didn't abandon his family or put Melody in harm's way ... and seems to suggest this is just a regular couples' fight that got overblown. We're told Ray wanted to give Princess some space and it got misconstrued.

In his video, he does manage to slip in an apology near the end ... and says the devil is trying to mess things up, but he's committed to not letting that happen.