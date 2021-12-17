'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Agrees with Zendaya, Height No Big Deal

Play video content TMZ.com

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause agrees with Tom Holland and Zendaya -- when it comes to men, height shouldn't matter -- and it's a silly standard for women to hold.

Chrishell was on Sunset Blvd. (where else?) when asked about the recent podcast Tom and Zendaya were on where they said it was misogynistic to believe that a male partner should be taller than the female.

Stause -- who is dating her shorter costar, Jason Oppenheim -- simply laughed the standard off, saying she understands some people may have preferences, but it's what's inside that should really count.

She goes on to tell our photog ... women should really care about how they're treated over everything else -- including their partner's height.

Chrishell and Jason have been going steady since the summer, we first saw them coupled up in Capri back in July.