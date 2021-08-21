Christine Quinn Says Chrishell Gets No Favoritism From Boss, BF Jason

... Just 'Cause She Sleeps w/ The Boss!!!!

Chrishell Has No Leg Up on Listings

Play video content TMZ.com

Christine Quinn says Chrishell Stause hasn't gotten any favoritism just because her boss/BF Jason Oppenheim ... at least not yet.

We got the "Selling Sunset" star Friday leaving Starbucks on Sunset Blvd. and our photog wondered what all the fans of the show are thinking ... is Chrishell being served hot listings by her boss/BF on a silver platter?

The question's fair ... considering "Selling Sunset" fans know once upon a time Jason dated/hooked up with Mary Fitzgerald ... one of the agents at The Oppenheim Group.

It was quickly revealed in season 2 the women had serious gripes with Jason and took him to task ... accusing him of giving Mary coveted listings.

Well, fast forward to now ... Jason's dating another one of his agents ... and while Christine says she hasn't seen Jason show Chrishell any favoritism ... it's easy to see why people are skeptical.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

So far so good ... says Christine, who went on to make some jokes at Mary's expense.