'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Split

"Selling Sunset" star Jason Oppenheim is a single man again ... he and his model girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk have called it quits.

Jason announced the split Wednesday on social media, saying their long-distance relationship was too much to overcome. Marie-Lou splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris, while Jason is anchored in Hollywood.

The now-former couple started dating 10 months ago, first getting together in July during a vacation to Mykonos, Greece. Jason went public with the 25-year-old model back in August, hitting up a premiere for a Netflix show together.

After jet setting around the globe, Jason and Marie-Lou moved into a new luxury condo in L.A. together ... but a few days ago she said she was moving back to France for her modeling career.

Jason says ... "While we still love and care about each other very much the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome."

He adds ... "We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship."