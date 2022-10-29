'Selling Sunset' Jason Oppenheim Selling Luxurious Hollywood Penthouses

Jason Oppenheim is a money machine ... unloading TWO of his luxury penthouses in Hollywood.

The newly renovated condos are going for $7.49M each -- they're identical -- not an outlandish price after a nearly two-year remodel.

The 2 units take up the entire top floor ... with a private outdoor deck and panoramic views from downtown L.A. to the blue Pacific.

Each has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. They have cool features, including a built-in bar, smart home technology and a movie projector.

The building has a 24-hour valet, doormen, fitness center, dog park and swimming pool ... amongst other bells and whistles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jason's no dummy ... he used the casts of "Selling Sunset" and "Selling the OC" to help market the units by throwing an event in the penthouses this week. Of course, cast members all posted tons of pics on Insta.

There's an open house Sunday ... we don't know if looky-loos are welcome.