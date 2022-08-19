Jason Oppenheim Says Christine Quinn Leaving 'Selling Sunset' Won't Hurt the Show

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Oppenheim is NOT stressing about Christine Quinn leaving "Selling Sunset" ... he says there are no hard feelings and has "zero concerns" about how her exit will affect the show.

We got Jason leaving Equinox Thursday and he was chill about Christine's departure ... at least on the surface.

Jason says he has no doubt that the current cast members will hold it down for season 6 and 7 ... but he was a little cagey about who's gonna stir the pot now that the villain has left the building.

He slyly explained there are 2 new women on 6 and 7, but wouldn't characterize them as villains ... only that they created an "interesting dynamic." He says there's a natural drama that evolved and he insists these are the best seasons of the run.

TMZ broke the story ... Christine and the producers came to a mutual decision that she'd leave the show. As we reported, she's signed with IMG Models.

Christine ruffled lots of feathers prior to her exit. She skipped the show's reunion after claiming she had COVID ... that turned out to be super sketchy, because she was seen shooting a commercial for a video game around the same time.

Jason insists there's no beef between him and Christine and he's even sent her a few texts to compliment her on all her fashion projects.