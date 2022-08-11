Jason Oppenheim All Over New GF Marie-Lou Nurk at Netflix Premiere
8/11/2022 6:51 AM PT
It looks like Jason Oppenheim is off the market again ... nuzzling what looks like a new GF at a splashy Hollywood event.
The "Selling Sunset" mogul showed up with Marie-Lou Nurk for the premiere of the new Netflix flick, "Day Shift."
And get this ... Jason apparently thinks the relationship is solid enough to put his very tall model/gf on the next season of his show, which starts filming next week.
Jason clearly closed the chapter on his relationship with "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause -- the two called it quits after 5 months. She's moved on, and now so has he.
Chrishell's in a serious relationship with G Flip, and she and Jason still get along so all is good.