Jason Oppenheim All Over New GF Marie-Lou Nurk at Netflix Premiere

Jason Oppenheim I Traded Chrishell in for a New Model!!!

8/11/2022 6:51 AM PT
Getty

It looks like Jason Oppenheim is off the market again ... nuzzling what looks like a new GF at a splashy Hollywood event.

The "Selling Sunset" mogul showed up with Marie-Lou Nurk for the premiere of the new Netflix flick, "Day Shift."

Backgrid

And get this ... Jason apparently thinks the relationship is solid enough to put his very tall model/gf on the next season of his show, which starts filming next week.

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim

Jason clearly closed the chapter on his relationship with "Selling Sunset" co-star Chrishell Stause -- the two called it quits after 5 months. She's moved on, and now so has he.

CLUB KISSES
BACKGRID

Chrishell's in a serious relationship with G Flip, and she and Jason still get along so all is good.

Old news is old news!
