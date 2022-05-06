Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Nonbinary Singer G Flip

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause has rebounded from her romance with Jason Oppenheim ... she's now dating G Flip.

Chrishell dropped the news on the "Selling Sunset" reunion special ... she and the nonbinary Australian singer are an item. She said, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And, they're an extremely talented musician."

The 2 were seen leaving The Abbey in WeHo, spending 4 hours partying until 2 AM -- with plenty of PDA.

As for how they hooked up, Chrishell said, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And, it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And, with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Chrishell, 40, is reportedly living with the 27-year-old musician in her L.A. home. As we reported, she bought the home in part with the loot she got from selling her wedding ring courtesy of ex-hubby, Justin Hartley.

The 27-year-old musician hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs, "GAY 4 ME," "Lover," and "Drink Too Much."

Chrishell flew to Denver last weekend to watch her GF perform with Lauren Sanderson ... the 2 collabed on the song, "GAY 4 ME."