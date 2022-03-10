Chrishell Stause Gets Unsolicited Nude Pic from Guy, Sends it to His Mom

Chrishell Stause is getting sweet revenge on any guy who sends her unsolicited nude shots -- as one man just found out, she'll forward 'em to your mother!!!

The 'Selling Sunset' star issued a PSA Wednesday on her social media for any creeps hoping to get her attention by sending her their family jewels. She revealed she'd just dropped a bombshell on one such guy who sent a penis pic via DM.

Chrishell says once she opened the message, she went to work playing private dick, if you will, by going to his Instagram page and finding his mother's account. The genius had just tagged mommy in a post for International Women's Day.

Seems Chrishell had more respect than he did, though -- she used the 💩 emoji to cover some of the guy's junk, sparing his poor mom's eyes.

Chrishell says it's going to become standard operating procedure for her, if unsolicited nudes keep coming her way ... explaining she won't post them, but she will pass them along to the sender's mother, sister, wife or gf.

Guess this is part of the reason why Chrishell recently told us she's having trouble finding a non-celeb to date.