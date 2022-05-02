Jason Oppenheim Debunks Fake Phone Call Claim on 'Selling Sunset'

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Oppenheim is shooting down haters who say he faked a phone call on "Selling Sunset" ... and, he's got some pretty compelling proof to back it up.

We caught up with Jason, Tuesday at Sunset Plaza and asked him about what some 'Selling' fans saw as a fake phone call during a new episode. And, let's be clear ... although the screen showed his camera app, instead of the phone app (usually visible when you're on the phone), Jason says, he was in fact talking to a client.

Of course, we didn't let him go without showing some kinda proof.

So, we had him call a friend and show us the screen on his phone. Watch the video and see for yourself what happened.

ICYMI, folks on social media raised an eyebrow after they spotted Jason placing a call during season 5 of the Netflix hits series. While he appeared to be talking, the phone screen said otherwise, and doubters thought they'd busted JO being phony ... pun not intended, we swear.

The Twitter mob came for him, insisting Jason was faking the whole convo.