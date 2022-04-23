Ben Affleck Calls BS on 'Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan Over Raya Claim

Ben Affleck has a very different recollection of hitting up a "Selling Sunset" star on Raya ... as in no recollection, because he says it's BS.

'SS's Emma Hernan claimed on the latest installment of the series ... she matched with Ben on the dating platform, but Ben's rep told PEOPLE it just ain't true.

Apparently, Ben's not been active on the exclusive dating app for several years, before he hooked up with J Lo for round 2 of their romance.

As for Hernan ... she tells Chrishell Stause on the show, "Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl ... He may or may not have been texting me ... He may or may not have asked me to grab coffee a few times. I didn't go."