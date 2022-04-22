'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Wishes Season 5 Showed More Real Estate

Play video content TMZ.com

"Selling Sunset" has some fans begging for more ... more luxury homes, that is, and at least one cast member, Maya Vander, agrees -- but that's not the only reason she's having a hard time watching the new season.

Maya joined us Friday on TMZ Live and opened up about the trauma she endured when her baby was stillborn late last year.

She'd been expecting the whole time they shot season 5 -- which just dropped on Netflix -- so, now watching the show means seeing herself pregnant again.

She told us she hopes sharing the tragic story can help other parents dealing with similar losses.

As for the rest of the show's storylines ... Maya admits, there seems to be less and less real estate in a show that's all about selling real estate -- but, at the same time, she knows "drama sells" on TV.