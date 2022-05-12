Chrishell Stause and G Flip Hardcore Make Out Session in New Music Video

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause and her new partner G Flip are wasting no time in showing the world just how much they like swapping spit ... making out nonstop in the artist's new music video.

G Flip dropped the raunchy video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE" Thursday, and Stause is the project's main star. In the vid, Chrishell straddles G Flip while they make out, other times they stand and make out, they even make out in a convenience store -- there's a lot of making out.

Dressed in a tight black leather dress, Chrishell is sexy and smiling throughout the vid -- which was shot in L.A.

It was during last week's "Selling Sunset" reunion when Stause revealed, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And, they're an extremely talented musician."