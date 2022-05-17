'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Hides Under Desk From Anti-Fur Protesters

Play video content BACKGRID

"Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn had her book signing highjacked by anti-fur demonstrators ... and video shows her hiding under her desk during the protest.

She was about a third of the way through her Sunday book signing at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ when demonstrators from an animal rights group started protesting her wearing fur.

As you see, Christine ducks for cover under the desk she was using to sign autographs ... with protestors crowding around, chanting and holding up signs.

Christine sought shelter under the desk because she and her team initially believed someone involved in the protest may have been armed. We're told she believed there might be a weapon because one of the protestors reached into his pants pocket for something.

Christine was doing a signing for her new book, "How To Be a Boss Bitch" ... and protestors' signs replaced "boss bitch" with "basic bitch" and "heartless bitch."

While things got chaotic in the bookstore, the protestors were shown the door and that was the end of it.

Christine took a couple minutes to calm herself ... then returned to the book signing, taking photographs with fans, including some who came from as far as Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

