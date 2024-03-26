Christine Quinn's Husband Files for Restraining Against Her Over DV Claims

Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, is trying to turn the tables -- this after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting her -- because he's running to court for protection.

Dumontet just filed for a temporary restraining order that seeks to enforce a legal forcefield around him -- something he says is more than necessary considering what she's alleged against him to police ... including domestic violence, which Dumontet completely denies.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Dumontet tells a very different story over what allegedly occurred last week when he was hauled away by police officers in his bathrobe.

According to him ... the argument erupted over what he says are two dogs of theirs -- which Dumontet says are not housebroken and who apparently crap and piss all over the place all the time inside their home. Dumontet claims Christine refuses to have them trained.

Dumontet claims that he discovered the two dogs had urinated all over some valuable belongings of his -- even though he says he'd blocked off this area of the house from the dogs -- and when he went to confront Christine about it ... he says he found her in their bedroom with a bunch of cleaning supplies, and a bunch stuff strewn about all over.

Dumontet says he became angry and picked up a trash bag on the ground -- which he claims was full of soiled rags and paper towels -- and threw it against the wall in frustration.

He denies throwing this bag at Christine -- as she claimed to police officers -- and he also denies throwing the bag at their young son. More importantly, Dumontet says the bag was absolutely not filled with glass ... something we're told was relayed to cops by Christine.

Once the bag was thrown, Dumontet claims he tried to escort his son away from all the chaos -- but alleges Christine snatched the kid up and holed up in another room in the house. Dumontet says that before he knew it, cops came in with guns raised ... and he was arrested, all over what he claims were lies told by Christine in terms of what happened.

Dumontet alleges Christine filed a false police report and fabricated the DV allegations against him to gain the upper hand in a potential divorce, not to mention custody of the boy. He also claims she wanted to embarrass him with all this ... which is why she got cops involved. A judge has yet to approve his TRO request.

We've reached out to Christine for comment ... so far, no word back.