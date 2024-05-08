Christine Quinn's Husband Charged with Child Abuse, Assault Misdemeanors

Christine Quinn's husband has been formally charged over domestic violence incidents from back in March ... but TMZ has learned he's actually avoided felony charges.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office tells us ... Christian Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanors -- including child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order.

We're told the case was handed over to the City Attorney after the Los Angeles County D.A. concluded the case did not meet felony filing requirements -- but it was right up the City Attorney's alley, 'cause they're pursuing criminal charges.

Remember ... LAPD officers arrested Christian on back-to-back days a few months ago -- the first was after Christine claimed Christian threw a bag of glass at her in their L.A.-area home.

She alleged the bag of glass missed her but hit the couple's two-year-old ... which is when the 911 call was made. The child was transported to the hospital -- and Quinn road in the ambulance with him.

Christian allegedly returned to the home the following night, despite Christine getting an emergency protective order against him. You'll recall ... cops were called, and CD was taken into custody once again.

As we reported ... he's since filed for divorce from Christine citing irreconcilable differences ... and, asking for sole legal and physical custody of their son.

Christine's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna tells TMZ they're extremely satisfied with the decision of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office to file charges against Christian, and they believe the filing's a crucial step forward in protecting both Christine and the couple's son.