Tara Reid Claims She Was Drugged In Chicago Hotel, Hospitalized, See Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Tara Reid says she was at a hotel outside of Chicago early Sunday morning, when somebody slipped a drug in her drink and she was rendered unconscious.

We obtained this video, showing Tara splayed out on a stretcher as paramedics took her to a nearby hospital.

Tara tells TMZ ... she checked in to her room late Saturday and went downstairs for a cigarette and a drink. She says she went to the bar, ordered a drink and then made her way outside to smoke a cigarette. She tells us she ran into a bunch of YouTubers in the lobby, and one of them went outside with her to smoke.

When she went back inside and returned to the bar, she says her drink was covered with a napkin -- she says she didn't place the napkin there. She says she removed the napkin and drank from the glass. Tara says the next thing she remembers, she was in the hospital.

Tara has had problems in the past with substance abuse, which have been well chronicled by various media outlets. She insists on Sunday night she only had that one drink.

The person who took the video tells TMZ ... at one point, before paramedics arrived, Tara was screaming, "You don't know who I am. I am famous. I'm an actress."