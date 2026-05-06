'White Lotus' Sam Nivola Says Helena Bonham Carter's Sudden Exit Not Shocking

'White Lotus' fans were shocked when Helena Bonham Carter bounced from the upcoming season, just one week into production ... but one OG star says that's Hollywood, baby.

We caught up with Sam Nivola ... who starred in last season's ensemble ... and while he says he's got no clue what went down with creator Mike White to make Helena wanna dip out -- creative head-butting happens all the time -- but you either work it out, or you peace out.

As you can see for yourself ... Sam tells TMZ this won't impact the series' skyrocketing trajectory for a few reasons.

TMZ reported last month ... HBC left the HBO staple, which is currently filming in Venice ... but exact details over the bridge she and Mike couldn't cross together ain't clear -- since her side and HBO have both been mum on the subject.

And it doesn't really matter now, at least as far as Mike is concerned, because it only took him a few days to cast Laura Dern in a new role in place of the character he had created for Helena.

As for Sam ... he tells us he's stoked for the new 'WL' season ... but he's also busy with his own stuff, like the series "Phony," which he's currently filming for Hulu.