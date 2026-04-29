Helena Bonham Carter Spotted for the First Time Since 'White Lotus' Exit
Helena Bonham Carter From 'White Lotus' to Pumping Gas
Published
Now that Helena Bonham Carter isn't filling her time filming season 4 of "The White Lotus" ... she's filling her tank instead.
The eccentric actress was snapped Tuesday pumping gas in North London ... the first time she'd been spotted since her abrupt exit from the hit HBO show.
She was in quite the colorful getup ... sporting a green cardigan over a floral dress, topping the look with a long, pink faux fur coat.
Since the actress' departure, we learned Laura Dern has joined the cast -- although in a different role than HBC was playing.
We're still not sure why exactly Helena left the show ... we just know her character "did not align once on set," according to an HBO rep.