Helena Bonham Carter Spotted for the First Time Since 'White Lotus' Exit

Now that Helena Bonham Carter isn't filling her time filming season 4 of "The White Lotus" ... she's filling her tank instead.

The eccentric actress was snapped Tuesday pumping gas in North London ... the first time she'd been spotted since her abrupt exit from the hit HBO show.

She was in quite the colorful getup ... sporting a green cardigan over a floral dress, topping the look with a long, pink faux fur coat.

Since the actress' departure, we learned Laura Dern has joined the cast -- although in a different role than HBC was playing.