BLACKPINK's LISA Dances For NikeSKIMS Campaign

Nike and Kim Kardashian brought out the big guns for their latest collab ... enlisting BLACKPINK's LISA to model their new line with a majestic dance.

The Thai K-pop mega star -- who recently inked a deal with the Swoosh -- starred in an ad for NikeSKIMS that dropped on Tuesday ... which shows her doing her best "modern ballerina" moves while rocking their Spring '26 Collection.

LISA's one of the most popular names out right now, so the company joining forces with the musician and 'White Lotus' actress already made a ton of sense ... but it turned out to be a total no-brainer after having put her signature choreography on display for the campaign.

As for the collection, it features a bunch of options folks can wear around the house, during workouts, while doing errands, and yeah -- even in the dance rehearsal room.

It's not the first time a BLACKPINK member has teamed up with Kim K -- as we previously reported, LISA's groupmate, Rosé, also got in front of the camera for SKIMS in the past, too.

LISA's no stranger to partnering with big brands ... she inked deals with Louis Vuitton, Bose and Kith over the years -- just to name a few.