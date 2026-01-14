BLACKPINK Finally Reveals 'DEADLINE' Mini Album Release Date

After months of anticipation, BLACKPINK is spilling the beans on when their next project will be released ... officially announcing their third mini album, "DEADLINE," is coming Feb. 27!!!

The massive K-pop group's label, YG Entertainment, dropped a 19-second teaser on Wednesday ... and while it didn't reveal a whole bunch, it's enough to get the BLINK fanbase buzzing.

The clip features some fast and epic sound effects ... before sharing the "DEADLINE" title -- which ties in with the group's world tour they embarked on over the past year.

Some diehards are bummed it's not a full album, especially considering their last release, "Born Pink," came out in 2022 ... before the foursome went on a hiatus to focus on solo work.

A mini album confirms it'll be just a handful of tunes from Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé ... and "Jump," their smash hit that came out on July 11, 2025, will likely be on it.

Worth noting that Bruno Mars -- Rosé's collaborator on her chart-topping song "APT." -- is also going live with his "The Romantic" album on Feb. 27 ... so it'll be a fight for the No. 1 spot.

K-pop fans are EATING this week -- not only do they have the much-needed BLACKPINK update, they also got the tour dates for BTS' comeback tour.