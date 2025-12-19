Barack Obama Reveals Blackpink Fandom in Yearly Music Recap

Barack Obama let that prima donna spice up his life this year -- the 44th president revealed his favorite music of 2025 ... and none other than BLACKPINK was in ink!

"Jump" by Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé popped up near the top of Obama's official playlist for the year ... so it's safe to say he's the newest member of the BLINK fandom!!

Either that, or Barry O fell victim to Diplo's production on the track. Regardless, it's a big deal for the genre ... as it marks the first-ever K-Pop song to be recommended by the former commander-in-chief.

The high-paced and confident single was released in early July and fed the appetite of hungry Blinks who craved new music after the foursome went on hiatus in late 2023.

The music vid now has 300 million views in just five months.

Lucky for the diehard supporters, even more new music from the Pinks is slated for early 2026.

BLACKPINK weren't the only mega-sensations to land on Mr. President's top-bops ... Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra," Kendrick and Sza's hit "Luther," Chappell Roan's "The Giver" ... and Drake's "Nokia!" made it -- and made it big!