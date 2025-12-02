K-Pop News: Rosé And Bruno Mars' 'APT.' Tops Apple Music's 2025 Chart

"Red hearts, red hearts" are goin' out to Rosé and Bruno Mars -- their fans streamed the hot bop so much, it's been declared Apple Music's top song of 2025!

"Apple Music's Replay" revealed the music streaming platform's top 5 most-streamed songs from 2025 ... and "APT." snatched the No. 1 spot. Following Rosé and Bruno Mars' lead: Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" at No. 2 ... Lady Gaga and Bruno -- yet again -- landed 3rd with their song, "Die With A Smile."

Apple competitor Spotify will also drop its "2025 Wrapped" ... and one of the teasers is believed to hint at Rosé -- or potentially Blackpink as a whole -- performing big over the past 12 months.