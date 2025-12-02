K-Pop News: Rosé And Bruno Mars' 'APT.' Tops Apple Music's 2025 Chart
Rosé And Bruno Mars Meet Me At The ... Top Of The Apple Music Charts!!!
"Red hearts, red hearts" are goin' out to Rosé and Bruno Mars -- their fans streamed the hot bop so much, it's been declared Apple Music's top song of 2025!
"Apple Music's Replay" revealed the music streaming platform's top 5 most-streamed songs from 2025 ... and "APT." snatched the No. 1 spot. Following Rosé and Bruno Mars' lead: Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" at No. 2 ... Lady Gaga and Bruno -- yet again -- landed 3rd with their song, "Die With A Smile."
Apple competitor Spotify will also drop its "2025 Wrapped" ... and one of the teasers is believed to hint at Rosé -- or potentially Blackpink as a whole -- performing big over the past 12 months.
Is "APT." the song of the year?!