BLACKPINK Collabs With Fanatics, Complex For NBA, MLB Merch Collection

BLACKPINK is back in your area ... and the massive K-pop group is making sure the Blinks are properly dressed for their world tour dates in the U.S. -- joining forces with Fanatics to create some MLB and NBA merch!!

The collab was announced Tuesday ... with Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé linking up with the sports clothing giant and Complex to release exclusive items featuring pro teams in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City -- the three American stops on the group's slate of "Deadline" shows this month.

The collection includes hats, t-shirts, hoodies and Mitchell & Ness jerseys ... meshing the BLACKPINK branding with the iconic looks of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers, Chicago Bulls, White Sox and Cubs, and New York Knicks and Mets.

The group is also hosting pop-up shops for the collab ahead of their concerts in L.A. and New York ... meaning Angelenos will be able to get their hands on the merch this weekend just in time for the two SoFi Stadium gigs.

For those not in L.A., Chicago or NY ... the collection is now available for purchase online.

It's a good time to be a Blink (a BLACKPINK fan, for you non-K-pop stans) -- not only is there new merch to cop, their fav group is finally back onstage after nearly two years ... and recently performed their new song, "Jump," for the first time this past weekend.