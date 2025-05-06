BLACKPINK Singer Lisa's Rosa Parks Met Gala Undies Were Designed by Pharrell

BLACKPINK’s Lisa found herself in hot water for rocking Rosa Parks’ face on her underwear at the Met Gala -- but plot twist: the vision actually came from two Black creatives, including none other than Pharrell Williams.

Check out this clip of Pharrell breaking it all the way down -- walking folks through how Lisa’s Met Gala look nailed the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme -- which was all about paying tribute to dandyism in Black culture.

pharrell williams talking about the design and inspiration behind lisa’s outfit for this years met gala!



LISA MET GALA DEBUT#LisaxMetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/3GKVYYi8EP — foxy (@steponmelalisa) May 6, 2025 @steponmelalisa

According to Pharrell -- the Met's co-chair and Louis Vuitton's creative director -- Lisa wasn’t just dressed up, she was wearing a piece of art that was all about honoring Black culture, especially considering how much the world borrows from it.

So yeah, turns out Lisa didn’t just slap on some controversial undies for shock value -- Pharrell made it clear there was real thought behind the outfit, which FYI, was embroidered by acclaimed artist Henry Taylor, who is also Black.