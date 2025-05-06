Zendaya vs. Anna Sawai Who'd You Rather?! (Met Gala Edition)

Zendaya and Anna Sawai have very similar tastes ... 'cause they showed up to Monday's Met Gala in super similar outfits -- and, it got us wondering who you'd pick.

The 'Spider-Man' star and the "Shōgun" actress each rocked the red carpet at the event in all-white suits and wide-brimmed hats on.

The suits are basically identical ... though Sawai holds gloves in her pics -- while Zendaya made sure not to cover up the beautiful engagement ring given to her by Tom Holland.

While Anna flashed a smile for the cams, Zendaya kept a stony expression ... looking fierce in her power suit.

Same outfits, two different stars ... so we gotta know -- who'd you rather???