Tyla vs. Britney Spears Who'd You Rather?! ('Slave 4 U' Edition)
"It's Britney, Bitch ... or is it, "It's Tyla, Bitch?!"
Singer Tyla paid serious homage to Britney Spears during her Coachella performance -- owning the stage in a near-identical 'fit to Britney's iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" look.
No question the "Water" singer slayed in the desert -- exposing her midriff and sportin' a green bralette and short-shorts, but the question here is: Who'd You Rather?!
