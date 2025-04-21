Tyla vs. Britney Spears Who'd You Rather?! ('Slave 4 U' Edition)

"It's Britney, Bitch ... or is it, "It's Tyla, Bitch?!"

Singer Tyla paid serious homage to Britney Spears during her Coachella performance -- owning the stage in a near-identical 'fit to Britney's iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" look.

No question the "Water" singer slayed in the desert -- exposing her midriff and sportin' a green bralette and short-shorts, but the question here is: Who'd You Rather?!

Who'd You Rather?! Something Went Wrong Tyla (2025)

Britney Spears (2001)