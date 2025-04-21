Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tyla vs. Britney Spears Who'd You Rather?! ('Slave 4 U' Edition)

"It's Britney, Bitch ... or is it, "It's Tyla, Bitch?!"

Singer Tyla paid serious homage to Britney Spears during her Coachella performance -- owning the stage in a near-identical 'fit to Britney's iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" look.

No question the "Water" singer slayed in the desert -- exposing her midriff and sportin' a green bralette and short-shorts, but the question here is: Who'd You Rather?!

Lots went down at Coachella this year, but no need for FOMO ... Once you've chosen who you'd rather, hit up our gallery and see which stars took Coachella in style!

