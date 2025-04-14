Alabama Barker, Atiana De La Hoya Who'd You Rather?!?

Alabama Barker’s all about that sister squad energy -- teaming up with Atiana De La Hoya for one seriously spicy snap.

Peep the pic -- Travis Barker’s girls ditched the desert dust for bikinis and poolside vibes in Palm Springs amid the Coachella chaos … and yep, they’re both serving major booty and body goals.

The sisters -- Atiana's the daughter of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna Moakler, Alabama's mom -- were clearly living their best life, as usual -- and you can see it all in this full gallery of sizzling shots of the two that are pure fire.

Got a thing for keeping it in the family? Well, we’ve got another gallery of the hottest celebrity spawn if you’re ready to dive in.

Who'd You Rather?! Something Went Wrong Alabama Barker

Atiana De La Hoya