Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Avani Gregg vs. Kylie Jenner Who'd You Rather?! (One-Suit Wonders Edition)

Avani Gregg vs. Kylie Jenner Who'd You Rather?! (One-Suit Wonders Edition)

Published
Who'd You Rather?! -- Part 2
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ.com Composite

Is Avani Gregg takin' down Kylie Jenner in this side-by-side swimsuit photo?! Or is Kylie pushin' Avani out of the one-suit wonder race?!

Needless to say, both ladies are a 10, but the key question here is:

Who'd You Rather?!

VOTE NOW!

Stars In Pink And Green Swimsuits -- Who'd You Rather?!
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Launch Gallery

We've got more gorgeous gals in swimwear ... Take a peek above and vote who'd you rather: Pink and Green Swimsuits Edition!

related articles