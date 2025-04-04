Avani Gregg vs. Kylie Jenner Who'd You Rather?! (One-Suit Wonders Edition)
Avani Gregg vs. Kylie Jenner Who'd You Rather?! (One-Suit Wonders Edition)
Published
Is Avani Gregg takin' down Kylie Jenner in this side-by-side swimsuit photo?! Or is Kylie pushin' Avani out of the one-suit wonder race?!
Needless to say, both ladies are a 10, but the key question here is:
Who'd You Rather?!
We've got more gorgeous gals in swimwear ... Take a peek above and vote who'd you rather: Pink and Green Swimsuits Edition!