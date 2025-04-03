Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hayley Kiyoko Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday!

Hayley Kiyoko Hot Shots To Celebrate 34th Bday

Published
Hayley Kiyoko's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Hayley Kiyoko's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Hayley Kiyoko is celebrating another trip around the sun ... and she's looking hotter than the sun in these hot shots!!!

0403-Hayley-Kiyoko-Hot-Shots-Sub1

The "Girls Like Girls" singer is big on showing off her boobs and butt in a wide range of bikinis ... and she's got the pics to prove it ... snapping away in all sorts of tropical places.

Hey, if ya got it ... flaunt it!!!

0403-Hayley-Kiyoko-Hot-Shots-Sub2

Hayley's a total babe, but unfortunately for you she's taken ... she's been dating 'Bachelor' alum Becca Tilley for going on 7 years now ... and they recently hinted at a possible engagement.

0403-Hayley-Kiyoko-Hot-Shots-Sub3

Don't worry though ... you can still enjoy Hayley's sexy snaps ... just click through the gallery!!!

related articles