Livvy Dunne vs. Chantel Jeffries Who'd You Rather?! (Animal Print Bikinis Edition)
Livvy Dunne vs. Chantel Jeffries Who'd You Rather?! (Animal Print Bikinis Edition)
Published
Gymnast Livvy Dunne and deejay Chantel Jeffries are ruffling up some feathers -- both gorgeous gals put up these thirst trap selfies, but which animal print bikini has you feelin' feisty?!?
Livvy's rockin' with a leopard print 'suit, while Chantel suited up in her finest zebra bikini!
The question here is:
Who'd You Rather?!
Once you've selected your favorite lady above, hit up our gallery of sexy stars in animal print swimwear ... rawr!