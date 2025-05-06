Bebe Rexha Responds to Azealia Banks Body-Shaming, Reveals Pregnancy Loss

Bebe Rexha clapped back at Azealia Banks and other Met Gala haters, revealing she recently went through a pregnancy loss ... and urging people to think twice before tearing someone down over a red carpet look.

It all kicked off with Azealia, who -- while not at the Met -- took it upon herself to roast celebs from the comfort of her couch Monday night.

And she went in hard on Bebe ... "Sis gives me - hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her)."

Bebe fired back directly, telling Azealia to get herself into therapy -- or honestly anything that might help with the "deep-rooted sadness and chaos" she appeared to be projecting.

The singer then turned the spotlight on herself in a now-deleted X post, saying she was done with people obsessing over her weight -- before dropping a heartbreaking truth ... she’d recently gone through a pregnancy loss and had been carrying that pain in silence all along.

She also took the moment to remind folks -- again -- to think twice before commenting on anyone’s body, something she’s had to preach way too many times over the years.