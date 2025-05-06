Usher, Stevie Wonder Rock the House at Met Gala 2025

Play video content TikTok/@metmuseum

Celebs showed up for the fashion, but it wasn’t just about the style -- there were some epic big-name performances in the mix, too.

Usher and Stevie Wonder headlined at The Met Monday night, with Usher kicking things off, getting the crowd hyped with a medley of bangers -- including "U Don’t Have to Call," "OMG" ... and of course, "Yeah!"

Then Stevie Wonder took the stage with a nine-piece band and served a true musical feast -- belting out classics like "Higher Ground," "Isn’t She Lovely," and crowd-favorite "Signed, Sealed, Delivered."

The 25-time Grammy legend crushed it, bringing next-level vibes to an already unforgettable night. The two superstars exemplified the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme of the night, performing in front of The Met's Temple of Dendur exhibit.