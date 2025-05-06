Sydney Sweeney Walks Her New Puppy in NYC After Met Gala

Play video content TMZ.com

Sydney Sweeney had the cutest Met Gala date last night -- her furry new friend, Sully Bear! While the "Euphoria" star's German Shepherd puppy did not climb the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art himself, he did surprise fans with an appearance after the grand ball for a stroll in the bustling streets of New York City.

Check out our clip ... SS is a proud dog mom as she smiles for cameras while making her way outside the star-studded Carlyle Hotel with Sully in her arms.

She gracefully steps through the thrilled crowd so she can take her good boy for a walk ... but the timing couldn't have been worse. The moment she places her pooch on the pavement, the crowd frantically rushes towards the Carlyle, screaming for Hailey Bieber, an eyewitness tells TMZ.

Sully yelps and frantically runs between Sydney's legs for protection, and she swiftly snatches him up and carries him onward to safety.

Our source didn't see Sydney return, so it's possible she got on that walk and used a different door to get back inside.

The 'White Lotus' actress notably changed out of her plunging black Miu Miu gown she wore to the main event, opting for a more casual white pantsuit with her hair still slicked back into a frizz-free, sleek bun.

Sydney notably adopted Sully shortly after ending her engagement to her longtime partner, Jonathan Davino ... introducing her furry friend to her Instagram followers in late April.

She's been keeping busy with Sully and her jam-packed social schedule ever since, making an appearance alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the grand opening of Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The weekend prior, she was spotted vibing to the music at Stagecoach with costar Brandon Sklenar.

And less than two weeks before, TMZ obtained exclusive video of Sydney having the time of her life at her go-to karaoke bar in the Florida Keys.