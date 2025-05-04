Sydney Sweeney Parties in Vegas with MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger

Sydney Sweeney continues to embrace her single status with a lively weekend in Las Vegas, attending the grand opening of a new club with Machine Gun Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The blonde beauty shared moments on her Instagram from the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel, posting a photo with MGK and Schwarzenegger, and a video showing her letting her hair down, dancing and enjoying the party with high spirits.

Syd and MGK go a while back ... as far as 2021 when they starred together in the film, "Downfalls High," which MGK directed.

The Sin City getaway comes just months after we broke the story the actress ended her engagement to her longtime partner, Jonathan Davino.

At the time, sources told us the wedding was pushed back because of the couple's busy schedule. Our sources later told us the couple split in January.

