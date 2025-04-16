Sydney Sweeney in Wedding Dress on 'Euphoria' Set After Canceling Her Own Engagement

Sydney Sweeney was finally walking down the aisle in full bridal glam, ready to lock in her fairy-tale ending and say "I do"... PSYCH!

Jonathan Davino might wanna shield his eyes real quick -- 'cause his ex-fiancée Sydney was serving ultimate blushing bride vibes on the "Euphoria" S3 set, rocking a jaw-dropping strapless white dress, a classic veil, and killer white heels.

🚨 ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 LEAK:



Sydney Sweeney in a wedding dress filming ‘EUPHORIA’ Season 3 with Alanna Ubach 👀#EUPHORIA #EuphoriaSeason3 pic.twitter.com/EmqLS1pcSt — EUPHORIA Season 3 NEWS (@euphoriacentral) April 16, 2025 @euphoriacentral

Sydney looked in a great mood, trading in real-life heartbreak for a full-blown "Euphoria" fairy tale -- possibly to marry Nate, AKA Jacob Elordi. It’s giving poetic justice ... because if she didn’t get the wedding IRL, she’s damn well getting one on HBO.

As we first told you, Syd and JD's May wedding was scrapped, and the two have been on ice since January.

Sydney's been deep in her single girl era ever since -- living it up at the Beverly Hills Hotel, jetting off on some glam vacays, and also catching up with Glen Powell ... with the internet practically begging them to seal the real deal.