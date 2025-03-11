Sydney Sweeney's Extended Hotel Stay Doesn't Include Fiancé, as Wedding Postponed

Sydney Sweeney made herself comfortable at a swanky hotel ... but she wasn't living the good life with her fiancé ... he was NOT with her and it's raising concerns about their relationship.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Sydney had been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since around the middle of February ... and fiancé Jonathan Davino has NOT been part of the extended stay.

She's now in Paris for Fashion Week ... and it appears Jonathan isn't there, either.

Our sources say Sydney has been seen around The Beverly Hills Hotel with a couple of girlfriends ... and a bodyguard.

We're told Sydney and her besties had several meals at the hotel's famed Polo Lounge and they also spent a lot of time at the bar. Sydney even had lunch over the weekend with Lauren Sanchez at the pool.

Sydney looks like she has a couple girlfriends with her in Paris ... though it's unclear if they are the same pals from the extended hotel stay.

The situation is pretty interesting ... as we first reported, Sydney and Jonathan recently postponed their May wedding, blaming the delay on their busy schedules.

Sydney's extended stay without Jonathan has folks at the hotel buzzing about whether they are broken up ... and, on its face, that doesn't sound like a stretch.

The actress sparked dating rumors with the restaurateur back in 2018, and in 2022 they got engaged. They were last spotted out together back in January, and now it's fair to wonder if there's trouble in paradise.