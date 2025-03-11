Hollywood Celebs Hit The Town In Paris During Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week Hollywood Celebs Invade Paris ... H. Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Sydney Sweeney, Hadids
Some of Hollywood's biggest celebs were out for a night on the town in Paris on Monday -- and they made quite the splash in their fashionable outfits.
Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Jaden Smith, Alicia Vikander and Gigi and Bella Hadid were just some of the bold-faced names strutting their stuff through the French capital after flying in for Paris Fashion Week.
Check out photos, obtained by TMZ ... Hailey and Zoë looked amazing in their snazzy get-ups while leaving the Yves Saint Laurent's womenswear show. Hailey was all legs in her white blazer dress ... Zoe chose to cover up in tights and a long black coat, with both women wearing stiletto heels.
Meanwhile, Ana and Alicia were all smiles attending the Louis Vuitton after-party -- as Alicia stood out in a multi-colored plaid dress.
Sydney was seen sporting a blue denim dress at the Hôtel Costes Restaurant.
Gigi and Bella were hanging out at an event in the Château Voltaire hotel. Bella was dressed in a lacy top and black skirt with a leather coat. Her sis wore a beige trench coat and slacks with a pair of spectacles.
These ladies all brought extra wattage to the City of Light this week!