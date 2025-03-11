Hollywood Celebs Hit The Town In Paris During Fashion Week

Some of Hollywood's biggest celebs were out for a night on the town in Paris on Monday -- and they made quite the splash in their fashionable outfits.

Check out photos, obtained by TMZ ... Hailey and Zoë looked amazing in their snazzy get-ups while leaving the Yves Saint Laurent's womenswear show. Hailey was all legs in her white blazer dress ... Zoe chose to cover up in tights and a long black coat, with both women wearing stiletto heels.

Meanwhile, Ana and Alicia were all smiles attending the Louis Vuitton after-party -- as Alicia stood out in a multi-colored plaid dress.

Sydney was seen sporting a blue denim dress at the Hôtel Costes Restaurant.

Gigi and Bella were hanging out at an event in the Château Voltaire hotel. Bella was dressed in a lacy top and black skirt with a leather coat. Her sis wore a beige trench coat and slacks with a pair of spectacles.