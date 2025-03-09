Paris Jackson Questions Criticism of Her Revealing Fashion Week Outfit

Play video content

Paris Jackson's firing back at people online who are criticizing her Paris Fashion Week look ... asking why they're so uncomfortable with the human body -- and pointing out we see other naked animals all the time.

The daughter of Michael Jackson shared a series of videos to social media ... calling out people online for hating on her Paris Fashion Week Outfit -- a sheer gown which didn't hide her breasts or her crotch.

While Paris' outfit was far from the only risqué one at the event, she felt like she was taking a ton of flak online ... which she says she doesn't get 'cause everyone has a body.

You can listen to PJ's argument for yourself ... but, she says that humans are just animals -- and no one has an issue with the naked form of other animals, so they shouldn't take issue with seeing another human's naked form.

Jackson does admit she may have gone a bit too far with that analysis ... but, adds there are simply bigger fish to fry -- and, she encourages people to help do something positive for the environment instead of worrying about her clothes.

