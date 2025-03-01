Celebs Come Out to Party at Pre-Oscars Shindigs Around Hollywood

It's the biggest weekend for Hollywood ... and the stars were out in full force Friday night to kick off the Oscars celebrations before the big show on Sunday.

The were multiple big bashes around town ... including the CAA pre-Oscar party at the Living Room in Los Angeles and the YSL party, which was held at an undisclosed private residence.

Stars dropping by the CAA blowout were the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Eiza Gonzalez, Paris Jackson, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Chris Pine, Kevin Bacon, Khyra Sedgwick, Jesse Willaims, Anna Kendrick, Gayle King, Jon Hamm, Zoey Deutch, Joe Alwyn, Josh Gadd ... and new couple Channing Tatum and Inka Williams.

Celebs rolling into the YSL party included Olivia Wilde, Adrien Brody and Zoë Kravitz ... some of whom also dropped by the CAA bash.

With The Oscars not far away, ya gotta imagine some of these celebs had gold on their minds while partying it up.

Play video content TMZ.com

This year's ceremony is gonna be a hot event -- the somewhat controversial film "Emilia Pérez" is leading the nominations with 13 to its name, while movies like "Wicked" and "The Brutalist" trail behind with 10 noms each.