Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Romance Officially a Go with Oscars Party Appearance

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams turned heads last night when they rolled into the CAA pre-Oscar party with some light PDA ... which sure seemed to make the budding relationship official.

The pair showed up arm in arm at the Living Room in Los Angeles ... creating plenty of buzz among fans on social media.

Until this moment ... it was just rumored Channing and Inka were an item ... which all started to swirl in January when he was spotted with Inka in Santa Monica.

It's a pretty big deal since, as you might recall ... Channing and Zoë Kravitz called off their engagement in October, after 3 years of being together. They got engaged in 2023.

Absolutely worth noting Zoë was also at the CAA shindig, in addition to a separate YSL event ... hope it didn't get too awkward, tho!

CT and Zoë began dating in 2021 and even worked on a new movie together, "Blink Twice" ... with Channing in a starring role and Zoë behind the camera for her debut as a director.