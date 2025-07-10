Channing Tatum's Relationships With His Girlfriends ... And Ex-Wife!

Channing Tatum's been through plenty of highs and lows over the course of his career ... especially when it comes to his love life.

The star of the "Magic Mike" franchise has been through a marriage, a divorce, and a subsequent engagement, the end of said engagement, and the beginning stages of a new relationship ... if that's not dynamic, we don't know what is!

Here's a look at how the actor's played the field and moved on from each one of his big splits.

Channing Met His Future Wife on Set

Tatum met his future wife, Jenna Dewan, on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up," in which they costarred -- and in case you were wondering, yeah, their characters ended up together.

The pair began dating, and the actor popped the big question after taking the actress on a romantic trip to Maui in 2008 ... and they didn't wait too long to tie the knot, as they held a wedding ceremony in Malibu the following year.

Tatum and Dewan announced in December 2012 they were expecting a child, and the actress gave birth to their daughter Everly the following May.

The two remained together for another five years before they revealed their separation to the public in April 2018, and Dewan formally filed for divorce the following month.

Although the pair were declared legally single in 2019, their divorce -- which Tatum described as "super scary and terrifying" at first during an interview with Vanity Fair -- wasn't finalized until September 2024.

Tatum Moved on From His Split ... With a Singer

Following his split from Dewan, Tatum dated around for a bit before he found himself with singer Jessie J, who he began seeing in late 2018.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight that October and claimed while the two had "just hit it off," the actor was "really" into the hitmaker.

After a year of PDA-filled outings and affectionate Instagram posts, however, the two split ... and a source told People in December 2019 that, while they were "still good friends," the actor and the singer had "different priorities and focuses that don’t really align."

But the pair were spotted in each other's company the following month, and four more months of loved-up snaps and videos on Instagram ensued.

Tatum and Jessie ultimately went their separate ways a second time in April 2020, and a source told People that, while the split was "totally amicable," both the actor and the singer realized that it was "better to move on" from their relationship.

Tatum Collaborated With His Future (Ex-) Fiancée

Tatum went back into work mode for a little while following his breakup with Jessie, and he was cast in a project that was eventually titled "Blink Twice" -- during which he met and worked with Zoe Kravitz.

Although the pair's relationship initially began on strictly professional terms, they eventually began being spotted in each other's company, and a source spoke to People in September of 2021 to express that the two had a "cute and flirty chemistry."

The performers remained together for another two years before it was announced that they got engaged in October of 2023.

While Tatum and Kravitz stayed engaged for a full year, they ultimately called off their plans to tie the knot in October of 2024, when they decided to end their relationship.

The actress opened up about her split from the "21 Jump Street" star in an interview with Elle, where she claimed that she still cared for her former fiancé "very much."

The Actor Ended Up Dating a Model

Tatum eventually dusted himself off and moved on from the end of his engagement, and he started being spotted with model Inka Williams.

We caught a video of the fashion industry personality keeping her arm around the actor while they attended a pre-Oscars party in March this year.

An insider later told Us Weekly that, while the actor was "very interested in Inka," he was "trying to take it easy" during the early stages of their romance.