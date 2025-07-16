Who Is Jim Curtis? What to Know About Jennifer Aniston's New Partner

Jennifer Aniston's been with her fair share of boyfriends -- and husbands -- in her time, and she's also managed to stay on good terms with her former spouses, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

The thing is, the "Friends" star never gave up on love ... and she's recently been linked to Jim Curtis, with whom she's been spotted on several occasions over the past few weeks.

We're going to take a look at the actress' new man and check out what he's all about ... and see how he got close to the performer.

Jim's Accomplished Plenty In His Professional Life

Curtis is based in New York City and works as a hypnotherapist ... he describes himself as an author and coach on his Instagram account.

He's also claimed to have served as an executive for various wellness-industry companies, including WebMD and Remedy Health.

He's written several books, including "The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness," which was released in 2017.

Curtis went on to co-author a book titled "Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness," which made its debut in 2024.

He's Had A Rocky Love Life -- And Is A Father

While Curtis appears to be enjoying his newfound romance with Aniston, his love life hasn't always been so straightforward.

According to Page Six, the hypnotherapist shares a teenage son with his ex-wife, who both live in upstate New York.

Curtis has admitted to having issues with relationships, writing he "can’t keep a girlfriend because I get bored" in 'The Stimulati Experience,' where he spoke about several of his past romances.

Curtis writes he'd become used to seeing "a new girl every quarter" at one point in his life ... though it looks like that part's over and done with.

Curtis Has Traveled Extensively With Aniston

Aniston and Curtis were first connected in July 2025, when they accompanied each other on a trip to Mallorca, Spain.

The thing is, the pair had apparently been flying under the radar prior to their sighting, as Page Six reported the two had taken a trip to Big Sur, California, in June.

A source subsequently spoke to Us Weekly and claimed though the actress and the author were being "super private" about their connection, they're "really into each other."

The source also claimed Aniston and Curtis were set up by mutual friends and they had "been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home."

Aniston's Apparently 'Very Happy' With The Author

Aniston's apparently "very happy" about being connected to the author -- oh yeah, and a source told People that she's actually read his work!

The source said the actress and the author were keeping things "casual" for the time being. They also said Curtis is "very different" from any of the actress' previous partners, and they'd been "having fun" during their time together.