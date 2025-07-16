Who Is Andrew Fedyk? Everything to Know About Madeleine White's Husband

Andrew Fedyk's gotta be feeling the marital bliss right now -- he tied the knot with TikTok star Madeleine White earlier this month!

The thing is, the social media personality's new husband's not just a pretty face ... he'd already established himself as a DJ and music producer prior to meeting his wife.

We're going to take a look at the music industry figure's past and see how he made his way to the altar with the social media personality.

Fedyk Makes Up One Half Of The EDM Duo Loud Luxury

Fedyk started his career in the music industry as one half of the EDM duo Loud Luxury, which made its debut in 2012.

The musician cofounded the duo with Joe Depace, who he met while they were both students at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

The two went from playing college shows to gracing some of the biggest stages in the electronic music world, and they've performed at festivals like Calgary Stampede and EDC Las Vegas.

Loud Luxury's also collaborated with several non-EDM artists -- including Bebe Rexha and Bobby Shmurda -- over the course of their career as a duo, and their most popular song, "Body," has racked up more than a billion streams on Spotify.

The DJ Popped The Question After Three Years Of Dating

Fedyk and White's initial meeting took place in 2020 when they were set up by mutual friends.

The music producer and the social media personality dated for three years before he popped the big question during a trip to Casa Loma, in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

The happy couple later spoke about their engagement during an interview with E! News, where White revealed she made Fedyk give her an hour's notice prior to his proposal "so I could actually have a 'fit."

The DJ said he was "wallowing in anxiety" until the TikTok star accepted his request.

The Happy Couple Tied The Knot In Greece

Fedyk and White were engaged for nearly a year and a half before they tied the knot in a dreamlike wedding ceremony in Santorini, Greece.

In an interview with Vogue, the pair admitted they both got emotional at the wedding ... the DJ recalled reciting a journal entry he wrote on the day he met his bride, describing her as "a girl who will change my life."

While the performer apparently told White he wouldn't DJ at his own wedding, he somehow made his way over to the decks, where he entertained the party's guests well into the night.