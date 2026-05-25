Kyle Busch's Wife, Kids and Family Fight Back Tears at Emotional NASCAR Tribute

Kyle Busch's family leaned on each other Sunday as thousands of NASCAR fans honored the racing legend during an emotional tribute at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Before the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday, Kyle's wife, Samantha Busch, appeared heartbroken while holding tightly onto son Brexton as daughter Lennix stood closely during the moving ceremony honoring the late NASCAR star, who died Thursday after a bout with severe pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

In loving memory of Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/UvcB5C0oMn @NASCAR

Kyle's parents, Tom and Gaye Busch, along with his brother, NASCAR Hall of Famer Kurt Busch, also gathered on the speedway as NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell delivered an emotional speech about the two time Cup Series champion.

"Kyle Busch is NASCAR," O'Donnell told the crowd. "He was one of a kind, and there will never be another."

A tribute to Kyle Busch on Lap 18 of the Indy 500. pic.twitter.com/ZTYE0kzOgJ @IndyCarOnFOX

The tribute drew cheers and tears from fans packed inside the stadium as O'Donnell assured Samantha and the children that the NASCAR community would always stand beside them.

Play video content Video: Kyle Busch Dispatch Audio Released Broadcastify.com

Before being taken to the hospital, Kyle was in a North Carolina racing simulator last Wednesday when he became unresponsive. TMZ Sports obtained audio from the 911 call ... where someone told dispatch the patient was "coughing up some blood" while looking like they were going to pass out.