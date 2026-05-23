NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch Cause of Death Revealed

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch died from severe pneumonia, which progressed into sepsis ... according to a statement from his family.

The AP shared the statement Saturday morning ... with the family writing, "The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications."

As we reported ... Kyle died Thursday after being hospitalized with a severe illness.

Kyle's death came 11 days after a NASCAR Cup Series race in which he radioed to his crew and asked for a doctor to give him a "shot" after he finished the race.

On TV, they noted Kyle had been battling some sort of sinus cold that was made worse by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at New York's Watkins Glen course. That race was on May 10.

Despite the health issue, Kyle kept competing ... winning a Truck Series race on May 15 and then competing in the NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17, just four days before his death.

Kyle was 41.