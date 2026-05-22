Kyle Busch's No. 8 To Be Reserved Until Son's NASCAR Career

No one will race the No. 8 car after Kyle Busch's tragic death ... with Richard Childress Racing announcing the digit will be suspended in his honor until his son, Brexton, is ready to join NASCAR.

The decision was shared on Friday ... with Busch's team saying it will opt to use No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend and beyond.

"Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry," RCR said minutes ago. "No one can carry it forward to the level that he did."

In an incredible gesture, it added when 11-year-old Brexton follows in his dad's pro driving footsteps ... the number will be made available to him.

Brexton started racing at five years old ... and has already won more than 100 competitions.

After Kyle passed away at 41 years old, Brexton changed his Instagram avatar to feature a picture of him hugging his dad.

Just days ago, Brexton shared a pic of his family celebrating his 11th birthday ... a truly heartbreaking image following the news.

Kyle was hospitalized with a severe illness prior to his death ... and the loss has sent shockwaves through the sports community.