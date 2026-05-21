NASCAR World Mourns Kyle Busch's Death

Kyle Busch's shocking death at just 41 years old has devastated the NASCAR community ... with drivers sharing their grief on social media.

Brad Keselowski was one of the first to post about Busch's death ... saying, "Absolute shock. Very hard to process. Hug your loved ones."

Denny Hamlin also went to social media ... adding, "Absolutely cannot comprehend this news. We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB."

In his heartbreaking post, Clint Bowyer revealed he had just talked to Busch days ago ... stating, "In complete shock, as we all are. The devastation and sadness is beyond words. Praying for Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, his entire family and loved ones…🙏"

"I’m in shock and speechless," Mark Martin said.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. penned a lengthy goodbye ... although he is struggling to put his thoughts into words.

"I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time, and anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it," he wrote.

Ricky continued, "But more than the wins and the records, I keep thinking about Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, and the entire Busch family right now. That’s where my heart is."

He finished, "Rest easy, Rowdy. The sport won’t be the same without you."

“Always one of my favorite places to race.”



Kyle Busch speaks with @AmandaBusick after his win at Dover. pic.twitter.com/bAEf6kEkut @NASCARONFOX

Busch's interview after winning the Ecosave 200 Truck Series is also being reposted ... as he was asked how the victories never get old -- and he replied, "Because you never know when the last one is."

It ended up being the final checkered flag of his legendary career.