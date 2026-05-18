TikTok Star Patriotic Kenny Dead at 84 After Stage 4 Lung Cancer Battle

TikTok star "Patriotic Kenny" has died after battling stage 4 lung cancer.

The heartbreaking news was shared Monday on Kenny Jary's TikTok account with a message reading, "The tears may never stop flowing. It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed."

The statement continued ... "He experienced the most profound love and was Earth's bright light. He passed surrounded by love and he was in peace."

Fans were also encouraged to support the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, the nonprofit Kenny launched to help veterans regain independence through mobility aids and electric scooters.

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Kenny, a U.S. Navy veteran, built a loyal social media following with his positivity, patriotism and dedication to helping fellow vets.

He first went viral in 2021 after a neighbor helped raise money to replace his broken mobility scooter. Viewers quickly connected with Kenny's sincerity and upbeat personality, helping him grow to millions of TikTok followers.

Kenny later turned that online fame into a mission ... using his platform to provide mobility equipment for veterans in need through his nonprofit.

Earlier this year, Kenny shared he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, but told fans he planned to keep making videos and spreading positivity despite his diagnosis.

Kenny was 84.