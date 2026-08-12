Hoops Legend Cheryl Miller Blasts Enes Kanter, Royce White Over WNBA Declarations

Play video content Video: Cheryl Miller Blasts Enes Kanter and Royce White Over WNBA Comments TMZSports.com

Cheryl Miller isn't mincing words about Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White ... and the women's basketball great isn't amused.

TMZ Sports caught up with the Hall of Famer at LAX on Tuesday, and she made it clear she's not wasting any energy on the pair's recent comments about the league.

"I'm not giving them, those two, in particular, a whole lot of thought, because there's outsiders looking to hijack our network," Miller said. "It's horrible energy. It's horrible energy."

Cheryl added she would've gladly welcomed both hoopers at a WNBA game pre-controversy ... but she's no longer interested.

"I would have loved to see these two sitting courtside, you know, watching the game 30 years ago, 20 years ago, 5 years ago, 5 minutes ago. But now all of a sudden, y'all got a collective think tank? Man, shut that noise up."

Miller said her attention is solely on what's happening on the hardwood ... and with a handful of games left in the regular season, she's locked in.

"All I'm focused on, for real, for real, 100%, is 13 games remaining in The Dub. Playoffs are around the corner. You got spots four, five, six, seven, and eight battling to get home court position. That's what my focus is about."

Play video content Video: Ex-NBA'er Enes Kanter Freedom Vows To Play In WNBA Amid Trans Debate

That said, Miller knows the transgender issue will need to be sorted out at some point -- just not now.

"I would definitely let cooler heads prevail right now," Cheryl said.

"We want to protect everyone. And we don't want to exclude anyone, but I just think we all have to sit down in the off-season and collectively get our heads and minds around this issue. Obviously, it's a hotbed."

Another look at the foul by DiJonai Carrington on Sophie Cunningham.



It was upgraded to a Flagrant 2 on review.pic.twitter.com/UVCDEAeKLH @UnderdogWNBA

The hoops legend also downplayed the recent controversy after DiJonai Carrington's hard foul on Sophie Cunningham, saying it's been blown out of proportion.

"It's not a fiasco. It was a hard foul. She was ejected for it. She wasn't suspended the next game, so play on."

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